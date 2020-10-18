Shikhar Dhawan put up a batting exhibition against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah and registered his maiden century in Indian Premier League (IPL). Riding on his efforts, Delhi Capitals won the encounter by five wickets and went at the pinnacle of the IPL 2020 team standings. The Shreyas Iyer-led side was indeed enthralled by their performance, and that’s evident in their post-match celebration. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan and other DC players took the trending ‘Break Your Wrist’ challenge in their hotel, and the outcome was nothing but hilarious. Dhawan shared the dance video on his Instagram page, and the comment section got filled with praises. DC vs CSK Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

What is Break Your Wrist Challenge?

For the unversed, the ‘Break Your Wrist’ challenge is a viral trend on the Internet in which people pretend to be in severe pain after hurting their wrist. Soon after, however, they dance their heart out to popular Bollywood song ‘Sadi Gali.’ Although the song is from 2011 movie ‘Tanu Weds Manu,’ this hilarious trend has only gone viral recently. Joining the bandwagon, Delhi Capitals star also took the challenge, and they indeed nailed it. Have a look. Shikhar Dhawan Scores His Maiden Century in Indian Premier League.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Kadi saadi gali mudke vi aaya karo 😅 #ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelItFeelIt A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Oct 17, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT

Meanwhile, Delhi have now won seven of nine games and are just a step away from securing a place in the playoffs. They will next take the field against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20. Notably, Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury, is likely to come back in the game which will strengthen Delhi even further.

