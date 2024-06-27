Former South African cricketer and birthday boy Dale Steyn met Proteas cricketers after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against Afghanistan. South Africa led by Aiden Markram wrapped up the Afghani team for just 56 runs and won the match by nine wickets. This was the first time when the Proteas have qualified for an ICC event final. They will be facing the winner of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 sem final 2 on June 29 in the final of the tournament. Is India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Dale Steyn Hugs South African Players

