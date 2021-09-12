After a win in the first match, visitors South Africa would be confident of sealing the series win when they take on Sri Lanka in the second game on September 12, Sunday. The match would be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). South Africa dished out an all-round display in their win over Sri Lanka in the first match. Batting first, they put on a competitive 163/5 with Aiden Markram top-scoring with 48 runs. Captain Keshav Maharaj, who made his debut in the first match, got a wicket of his very first delivery in T20I cricket and his bowlers also played well to restrict the hosts to just 135/6. For Sri Lanka, their biggest positive wad Dinesh Chandimal's form. The right-hander scored 66 runs off 54 balls with five fours and two sixes and although he couldn't take his side over the line, Sri Lanka would expect him to perform, alongside others as well, on Sunday. Sri Lanka Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Dasun Shanaka to Lead As SLC Name 15-Member Squad

With the T20 World Cup a month away, both Sri Lanka and South Africa would be aiming to give their best effort and win the series. A victory for the Proteas on Sunday would make the series winners while Sri Lanka is expected to possibly put up a stronger fight and ensure that it all goes down to the decider. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd T20I Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on September 12, 2021 (Sunday) and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd T20I Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd T20I on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of South Africa's Tour of Sri Lanka and they would provide live telecast of this game.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd T20I Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of Sri Lanka, SL vs SA 2nd T20I 2021 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

