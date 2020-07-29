Courtesy a match-winning 10-wicket haul at Manchester, Stuart Broad jumped to the third position in the latest ICC Test bowler’s rankings. The veteran England pacer made progress of seven steps to become England’s highest-ranked Test bowler. Broad, who also claimed his 500th Test wicket in the third and final Test against West Indies, breathed fire with the ball and played a pivotal role in England’s 269-run triumph. This is also Broad’s best rankings since August 2016 when too he was third. Stuart Broad Becomes Seventh Bowler to Take 500 Wickets in Test Cricket.

The veteran England pacer was agitated after getting dropped from the first Test of the series. However, he was drafted back in the side for the second Test and looked at his lethal best. He claimed six wickets in the match and helped England win the match by 113 runs. Before delivering a fiery spell in the third and final Test, the southpaw also played a stellar knock as he made 62 off just 45 deliveries. England vs West Indies 3rd Test Match Report.

Broad Jumps To 3rd Spot!!

It just keeps getting better for @StuartBroad8! After becoming the latest entrant in the highly exclusive 500 Test wicket club, he has jumped seven spots to go to No.3 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XgX4YRdZLh — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2020

He then claimed six wickets during West Indies’ innings before claiming four wickets in the last innings. Well, he is enjoying the form of his life and will aim to continue his blitzes in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Well, Broad might have taken giant strides in the rankings. However, the case is not the same for his partner-in-crime James Anderson. The most successful pacer in Test cricket could only bag five wickets in two Test matches and has dropped down to 11th position of the Test bowler’s rankings. Nevertheless, he will get a chance to break into top 10 again in the series against Pakistan.

