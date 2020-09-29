Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner speaks ahead of their upcoming game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 11. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer has won both their opening games of IPL 2020, while SRH has lost their last matches of IPL 2020 and hence did not get a good start to this season. Meanwhile, David Warner shares the orange army game plan ahead of DC vs SRH, Dream11 IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Marcus Stoinis Says ‘There’s Good Energy in The Group’ Ahead of DC vs SRH, Dream11 IPL 2020.

David Warner with his captaincy helped SRH win IPL 2016 tournament. He would be hoping to repeat the feat in IPL 2020. SRH first lost to RCB and then went on to lose against Kolkata Knight Riders where they failed to defend the target of 143 runs. SRH is indeed struggling to score high runs in IPL season 13. In the video below, Warner can be seen directing middle-order batsmen to practice with old balls. SRH will have a tough competition against in-form Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals who will enter this game with a massive victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 11.

David Warner Speaks Ahead of DC vs SRH, IPL 2020

David Warner will hope that Jonny Bairstow and himself form a good opening partnership like the way they did in the previous season. This will help SRH post a big total or chase down the bigger target. Rashid Khan will also play a crucial role in the upcoming game against DC in IPL 2020.

