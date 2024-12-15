Mumbai clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 title as they defeated Madhya Pradesh by a dominant 5-wicket margin in the final. With this Shreyas Iyer clinched another title as captain. Madhya Pradesh batted first in the game and set a competitive target of 175 on the board. Except Rajat Patidar (81*), rest of the Madhya Pradesh batters failed to make an impact. Chasing it, Mumbai had a stop start going with some boundaries and wickets but Suryakumar Yadav was looking good. After his dismissal, it looked like Madhya Pradesh might make a comeback. But Suryansh Shedge came in and launched some blissful strokes to take Mumbai over the finishine line. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule To Be Announced on December 16: Report.

Mumbai Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2024

Mumbai are CHAMPIONS of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 🥳 Atharva Ankolekar with the winning runs 🙌 Mumbai register a 5-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh 👏👏 Scorecard - https://t.co/4J8WAjUsK9#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @MumbaiCricAssoc pic.twitter.com/UGzz4cosbQ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 15, 2024

