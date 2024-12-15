A bizarre incident took place during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As Madhya Pradesh were batting first, in the last ball of the innings, Shardul Thakur bowled an wide yorker and despite the attempt of Rajat Patidar to reach it, the ball remained out of his reach. The on-field umpire called it wide and it was challenged by Mumbai via DRS. After a check, the third umpire declared it as not a wide. Patidar was shocked as the ball was even outside the wide line marked on the pitch and referred it again. In a bizarre way, this time the third umpire was convinced it was a wide and reversed the decision. The third umpire also apologised for his previous decision. Mumbai Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2024; Suryakumar Yadav, Suryansh Shedge Shine As Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Madhya Pradesh By Five Wickets to Clinch Title.

Drama on Final ball, Third Umpire changed his own decision of WIDE BALL after Rajat Patidar asked him to reconsider it and he called it a wide and that extra ball gave him another 6️⃣ to finish on 81* (40) Madhya Pradesh 174-8 (20) #SMAT2024 pic.twitter.com/NZsmf9K3TZ — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) December 15, 2024

Rajat Patidar refused to leave the ground after the third umpire didn’t give a wide. The on-field umpire then changed the decision, and Patidar smashed a six. Best moment!#BorderGavaskarTrophy #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #StrictlyComeDancing#BiggBossTamilSeason8 pic.twitter.com/n2ZQRjcUSo — सूर्या (@SuryaMaihar) December 15, 2024

3rd Umpire didn't give wide, Rajat Patidar opposes, Umpire apologise and gave wide. Worst Umpiring I have ever seen!! pic.twitter.com/3RYK2Tc2kR — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) December 15, 2024

- On field umpire signals wide. - Captain takes the review. - 3rd umpire says it's not a wide because Patidar moved. - Decision overturned. - Patidar talks with on-field umpire and again it goes upstairs. - 3rd umpire says 'I missed that, sorry it's a wide'. CRAZY SCENES....!!! pic.twitter.com/xUh4wmS7dq — Indian Army🏏🇮🇳 (@bgt2025) December 15, 2024

Rajat Patidar refused to leave the ground after the third umpire didn’t give a wide. The on-field umpire then changed the decision, and Patidar smashed a six on the very next ball. What a moment!... Unreal Aura #Rapa pic.twitter.com/jzbwZ4LZBC — ' (@123parthclasic) December 15, 2024

The third umpire in the #SMAT final has lost it. Ball pitches outside the extreme wide line, still he rules it not wide because Rajat Patidar moved across. Patidar shows dissent, then says "I missed that", sorry it's a wide. No wonder Indian umpiring standards are in the dumps — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) December 15, 2024

