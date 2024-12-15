A bizarre incident took place during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As Madhya Pradesh were batting first, in the last ball of the innings, Shardul Thakur bowled an wide yorker and despite the attempt of Rajat Patidar to reach it, the ball remained out of his reach. The on-field umpire called it wide and it was challenged by Mumbai via DRS. After a check, the third umpire declared it as not a wide. Patidar was shocked as the ball was even outside the wide line marked on the pitch and referred it again. In a bizarre way, this time the third umpire was convinced it was a wide and reversed the decision. The third umpire also apologised for his previous decision. Mumbai Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2024; Suryakumar Yadav, Suryansh Shedge Shine As Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Madhya Pradesh By Five Wickets to Clinch Title.

Drama on Final Ball

Rajat Patidar Refuses to Leave Ground

Worst Umpiring 

Decision Overturned

What A Moment

No Wonder...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)