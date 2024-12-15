Madhya Pradesh will lock horns against Mumbai in the grand finale of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 season. The grand finale between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai will be played on Sunday, December 15. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming and other viewing options for the much-awaited grand finale between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 edition. SMAT 2024 Final Preview: In-Form Mumbai Wary of Madhya Pradesh’s All-Round Solidity.

Mumbai had a stunning campaign in the group stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. They finished second in Group E with five wins out of six games they played. In the quarterfinal, Mumbai defeated Vidarbha and secured a comprehensive victory in the semifinal against Baroda. Madhya Pradesh also had a dream run in the group stages of the showpiece event. They finished second with six wins out of seven they played. Madhya Pradesh secured comprehensive victories in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches against Saurashtra and Delhi.

When is Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The grand finale of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday, December 15. The grand finale of the SMAT 2024-25 will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final Match?

Fans in India can find live telecasts of SMAT 2024-25 on Sports 18 Khel TV channels. Viacom 18 are the official broadcaster the official broadcaster for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 in India. SMAT 2024: Mumbai Reach Final After Ajinkya Rahane's Sublime 98 Powers Them to Six-Wicket Win Over Baroda.

How to Watch Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final Match?

Meanwhile, fans in India will get live viewing options of SMAT 2024-25 on the JioCinema app and website for live-streaming of the cricket tournament.

