South Africa Women (SA-W) automatically qualified for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, since the proteas are official hosts of the global tournament. In the coveted event, South Africa Women are backed by a thumping Tri-Series win against India and West Indies earlier in February at home turf. The proteas are clubbed in group 1 alongside defending champions Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. Having pocketed the winning momentum recently in the Tri-nation series, in addition to playing in home conditions, South Africa Women will be confident ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

The hosts South Africa will mark the beginning of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 when they take on Sri Lanka Women in the opening match on February 10 at Iconic Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The proteas will return to Cape Town for the fourth and final group stage encounter on February 21 against Bangladesh. Before that, the hosts are scheduled to travel to Boland Park in Paarl for the second T20 against New Zealand on February 13, followed by a clash against the mighty defending champions Australia on February 18 at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. Team England ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get ENG-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

South Africa Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 10 South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women 10:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 13 South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women 10:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 18 South Africa Women vs Australia Women 10:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha February 21 South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women 10:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town

The 15-member squad announced for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will feature regular skipper Suné Luus in the lead role and the muscled all-rounder Chloe Tryon as her deputy. Tryon played her career-best innings in a crucial final against India in Tri-series 2023 earlier this month and will be a strong force in the side to reckon on. Dane van Niekerk and wicket-Keeper Trisha Chetty, the two senior players, are left out of the squad due to injuries. Sinalo Jafta and Macheke are the two wicket-keeping options included in the squad in Chetty's absence. Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt and South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format, Shabnim Ismail, are the other notable selections in the squad for the mega-event.

South Africa Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-travelling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

