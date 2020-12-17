Virat Kohli’s fine knock of 74 runs came to an end after a big misunderstanding with Ajinkya Rahane mid-pitch during day 1 of the India vs Australia day-night Test match at Adelaide. Kohli looked excellent during his stay at the crease but his innings was cut short after a lapse in communication between him and Rahane. The Indian skipper was left fuming after the run-out. Kohli scored 74 from 180 deliveries with eight boundaries to his name before he was dismissed. Here is how Twitter reacted to Kohli's run-out. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

The incident occurred in the 78th over of India’s innings. Rahane and Kohli looked settled at the crease and had already stitched an 88-run stand for the fourth wicket to take India close to the 200-run mark after they had been reduced to 100/3 at one stage. Kohli though was run-out in the final delivery of Nathan Lyon’s over. Watch Video of Virat Kohli's run-out. Shane Warne Refers to Cheteshwar Pujara as ‘Steve’, Fans Bash Aussie Legend For the Nickname Which Allegedly Refers to Colour.

Virat Kohli Run-Out Video

Nightmare scenario for India, pure joy for Australia! Virat Kohli is run out after a mix up with Ajinkya Rahane! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YdQdMrMtPh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

Rahane played the ball towards mid-off and immediately called for a quick single before sending Kohli back. But by then Josh Hazlewood had already reached the ball and threw it straight back to Lyon, who flicked off the bails to run-out the Indian captain. Kohli was left stranded in the middle of the pitch after a ‘yes’ and then a ‘no’ call for Rahane.

He initially called for the single but on seeing Hazlewood get to the ball immediately, he shouted a loud no but by then Lyon had already taken off the bails. Rahane was trolled with funny memes and jokes for running out the captain with Twitterati lashing out at the India vice-captain for his role in the run-out. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. But India were off to a poor start after Mitchell Starc ran through Prithvi Shaw’s gate and clean-bowled him with just the second delivery of the match. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then arrested the slide but Pat Cummins bowled Agarwal and Nathan Lyon got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara.

