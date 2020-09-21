Excited fans took to social media to express their delight as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers joined at the crease following the dismissals of Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch. Kohli and De Villiers came to bat after Padikkal and Finch were dismissed off successive deliveries. Padikkal, who smashed a debut IPL half-century, was out in the final ball of the 11th over and Finch followed suit in the first delivery of the next over bringing Kohli and De Villiers at the crease. Fans exploded with joy and delight on seeing the two cricket superstars bat together once again. SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Many netizens took to twitter to cherish the moment of watching both the superstars in action. Kohli and De Villiers have been the main batting pair for RCB and have in the past entertained the crowd with several match-winning partnerships. Fans will hope they get another such batting exhibition from these two greats. Take a look at how fans reacted. Devdutt Padikkal Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the 20-Year-Old RCB Opening Batsman.

RCB Fans After Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Came Together

Fans When Kohli and De Villiers Joined At The Crease

Me: Just went to take my dinner. Two New Batsman 😅😅 #KingKohli #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/j7xOwIWqEm — Nikhil P Samuel (@nikhilpsamuel) September 21, 2020

Famous Duo is Back

Divided by Teams, United By Watching Kohli and AB de Villiers Bat

Divided by favourite IPL teams, United by love for watching Virat Kohli & AB De Villiers bat together. Greatest IPL duo 💉#RCBVsSRH — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 21, 2020

Fan Reacts As Kohli Comes to Bat

Thalaivan Entry!!

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. Young Padikkal, who is making his IPL debut, scored a fine half-century and together with Finch gave IPL the perfect start they needed. The opening pair stitched 90 runs in just 11 overs and set up RCB for a big total on the scoreboard.

