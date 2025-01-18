After crushing defeats against New Zealand and Australia in the Test series India national cricket team players were suggested to take part in domestic cricket matches to practice during the ‘international break’. BCCI had already made it mandatory for the national cricketers to participate in domestic cricket. In case the player is not available to play, he will need permission from the national chairman of selectors. With the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, fans were expecting national cricket team stars to feature in some matches after BCCI made mandatory participation in domestic cricket for them. But as per ESPNCricinfo report, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will miss the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season matches due to injuries. Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya in Practice Session: Indian Stars Begin Preparations for IND vs ENG ODI Series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

As per the report, Kohli and KL Rahul have told the BCCI medical staff they are carrying niggles which will not allow them to play the next round of Ranji Trophy games from January 23. Virat had a neck pain issue and took an injection after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 tournament. But the injury is not completely healed and the Delhi batter is still experiencing some pain. Kohli has informed BCCI medical staff about the same, ruling him out of Delhi's game against Saurashtra to be played in Rajkot. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Alibaug Home Tour Pics: Check Out Star Couple's Luxurious INR 32 Crore Bungalow.

As for Rahul, he has an elbow issue which will keep him out of Karnataka's match against Punjab in Bengaluru. Both stars can though play in the final group stage round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season starting from January 30. It is important to note that England’s tour of India will also start in the similar phase and both stars are in contention to play the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy.

