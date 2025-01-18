With a busy domestic season, England’s tour of India, and the ICC Champions Trophy up ahead, the Mumbai Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were spotted preparing for the same as Rohit was facing Pandya in the nets and gave his inputs to the Indian all-rounder. Watch the video below. Both stars are also expected to feature in upcoming domestic cricket matches. The busy schedule also includes IPL 2025 season which is just three months away. Rohit Sharma Trains Hard Ahead of IND vs ENG ODI Series, ICC Champions Trophy 2025; 'Hitman' Unleashes Flurry of Signature Shots in Net Session (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya in Practice Session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

