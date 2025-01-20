Was 'Virat Kohli' picked by Kolkata at the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) 2025 auction? One might think so for a while, given his lookalike Karan Kaushal's similarity in looks with the Indian cricket team star! Karan Kaushal is one of the most popular Virat Kohli lookalikes out there and he was recently signed for a sum of Rs 25 lakh at the ECL 2025 auction. He had gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli during ECL 2024 where he attended the matches as a spectator. One of the commentators then, had pointed out the similarity in looks that he had with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Alibaug Home Tour Pics: Check Out Star Couple's Luxurious INR 32 Crore Bungalow.

