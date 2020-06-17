Virat Kohli Excluded As Naseem Shah Names Three Batsmen for His Dream Hat-Trick, Rohit Sharma Picked

Pakistan rising pace sensation Naseem Shah became a household name among cricket fans ever-since he made his Test debut against Australia last year. The right-arm speedster possesses the ability to set the speed gun on fire and her ability to swing the ball both ways makes him even more lethal. In fact, Shah is the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in international cricket, achieving the feat against Bangladesh at the age of 16 years and 359 days. In a recent interaction, the youngster was asked to name three batsmen in his dream hat-trick wish list. Naseem Shah Raring to Bowl Against Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Respect Him but Don’t Fear Him.’

Shah took the names of Joe Root, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. Well, the players chosen by the pacer are unarguably three of the best batsman in the modern era. Surprisingly, however, the Pakistan bowler didn’t even mention Indian skipper Virat Kohli in his list. Ranked at first in ODI batting rankings and 2nd in Test batting rankings, the 31-year-old is a dream scalp for several bowlers all around the world. However, Shah didn’t go with him while naming the batsmen who’ll complete his dream hat-trick.

Watch Video:

Not too long ago, Shah, in an interaction said that, he’s excited to well against India. Also, the pacer claimed that he has all the respect for Virat Kohli but he doesn’t fear him. “I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him,” Naseem was quoted as saying.

The pacer’s next assignment will get underway when Pakistan will tour England in late July for three Test matches and as many T20Is. Well, Shah will undoubtedly be a vital cog of Pakistan’s pace attack in the longest format of the game. Along with that, however, he’s also likely to feature in limited-over matches as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).