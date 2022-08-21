The West Indies and New Zealand three-game ODI series is delicately poised at 1-1 and set up perfectly for the decider at Kensington Oval in Barbados. West Indies started the campaign well and they had the BlackCaps on the mats in the second ODI as well for the majority of the contest. But an all-familiar batting debacle came back to haunt them once again and cost them the series win. They will need to fix it in the final match but it's easier said than done with the New Zealand bowling unit considered the best in the world. The pitch at Barbados has certainly something to offer to the bowlers and in a high-pressure game, expect the team winning the toss to put runs on board. West Indies versus New Zealand will be streamed on the FanCode app from 11:30 PM IST. NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2022: Trent Boult, Tim Southee Shine As Black Caps Level Series.

Skipper Kane Williamson could not participate in the last match owing to a quad muscle strain and he will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the match. In his absence, the top order struggled barring Finn Allen, who was unlucky not to score a century in the win. In terms of the bowling, the fabulous duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee shared 7 wickets between them. If West Indies are to do well in the final game, they must learn to dominate them both.

Yannic Cariah was the only player for the West Indies that looked like scoring for the West Indies in the last match such was the abject failure of the unit. When the innings has three ducks in it, the writing is on the wall and this has been going on for the majority of the year for the hosts which is a cause of grave concern. They have the bowlers to put up a fight but it is the batsman that needs to improve.

When to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI 2022 (Know Date and Time)

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand takes place at Kensington Oval in Barbados on August 21, Sunday. The WI vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 is scheduled to take place at 11:00 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday.

How to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast in India?

Sadly, the New Zealand tour of West Indies 2022 will not be telecast live on TV in India. So, no TV channel will provide NZ vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 live telecast in India. However, fans can catch the live action via live streaming option, more on that below.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans interested in watching the NZ vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 live streaming online can access FanCode. Users can find NZ vs WI live streaming links on the FanCode website or mobile app.

