The crucial third Test between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team ended in a draw at The Gabba in Brisbane. Throughout the Brisbane Test, rain and bad light made interruptions in what could have been a thrilling encounter between these two sides. Talking about the match, the host scored 445 runs after Team India asked them to bat first. Travis Head and Steve Smith hammered stunning centuries. For India, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged a six-wicket haul. WTC 2023–25 Qualification Scenarios: What Are India’s Chances for World Test Championship Final After IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Ends in a Draw?

In reply, India was in a spot of bother, but KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's crucial half-centuries followed by the last batting pair, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, adding crucial runs, helped India to reach 260 runs and avoid the follow-on danger. In the second innings of Australia, the host declared at 89/7 and set a challenging target of 275 runs for the Rohit Sharma-led side. However, bad light on Day 5 ensured the match ended in a draw after India scored 8/0 while chasing. Akash Deep Says 'Sorry Sorry' to Travis Head After Awkward Exchange Over Dropping Ball During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test 2024? Know Venue, Date and Time in IST

The fourth Test of the five-match series between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The crucial IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will be played from December 26. The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

