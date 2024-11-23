Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction on November 24, Shreyas Iyer hit form for Mumbai, slamming a 47-ball hundred against Goa in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 in Hyderabad today (November 23). Captain Iyer came out to bat in the second and slammed a quick-fire hundred, which included nine fours and seven sixes while adding half-century stands with Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, respectively. Iyer remained unbeaten on 126* as Mumbai posted 250 for 4. Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter to Score Three Consecutive Centuries in T20 Format, Achieves Feat During Hyderabad vs Meghalaya SMAT 2024-25 Match.

Shreyas Iyer Slams 100 In SMAT 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)