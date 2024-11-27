Gujarat's Urvil Patel slammed a 28-ball ton against Tripura in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, breaking Rishabh Pant's record for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batter. Patel slammed 100 off merely 28 balls, which included seven fours and 11 sixes, going past Pant's 32-ball T20 century against Himachal Pradesh in the SMAT 2018 edition. The record for the fastest T20 hundred belongs to Sahil Chauhan, who scored a 27-ball ton for Estonia. Shreyas Iyer Slams 47-Ball Hundred During Mumbai vs Goa SMAT 2024-25 Match.

