India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India and Australia will clash in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Sydney, in which the visitors are trailing the hosts by 1-2. This Test is crucial for India to stay alive in the race for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final, for which South Africa have already qualified. For Australia, a win at Sydney Cricket Ground would mean a flight to Lord's Cricket Stadium for the WTC 2023-25 Final. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, India Captain Rohit Sharma Ignore Each Other on Eve of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Ever since India lost the Boxing Day Test, the media has reported a divide within the camp, where captain Rohit Sharma's leadership is being challenged. Interestingly, all the focus outside of the Indian squad has been on Sharma's impending retirement call, which the ace batter might announce after the conclusion of the Pink Test.

While Gambhir remains confident about India's chances of winning the SCG Test and leveling the BGT 2024-25, Sharma's place in the starting XI remains dubious. Reports have suggested that Jasprit Bumrah will captain India and that Prasidh Krishna will replace Akash Deep in the playing XI. Rohit Sharma Set To Be Dropped for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India in Sydney: Report

On the other hand, Australia have already named their XI, where all-rounder Beau Webster has been handed his debut, replacing out-of-form Mitchell Marsh.

IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Squad:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Washington Sundar,

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster