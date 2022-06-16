Bangladesh (BAN) tour of West Indies (WI) is scheduled to commence on June 16, 2022, which will be a multi-format bilateral series comprising two Tests, three T20 matches and three One day internationals (ODI). BAN tour of WI will kick off with a test series on June 16 2022 (Thursday). The WI vs BAN first Test will be played in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 07:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for West Indies vs Bangladesh first Test can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Joe Root Used To Practice Batting on One Leg During Pandemic Phase, Reveals Father Matt.

The last test series that West Indies played was against England (ENG) in March 2022, which saw the Caribbeans taking a 1-0 lead. This will set up the morale right for the hosts as they take on Bangladesh, who, in their recent exposure of test cricket against Sri Lanka in May 2022, lost the two-match test series by 2-0. Bangladesh will be missing the lead services of Mushfiqur Rahim and will be relying on Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan majorly.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Litton Das (BAN) can be taken as our wicket-keeper.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Nkrumah Bonner (WI), Mominul Haque (BAN), and Jermaine Blackwood (WI) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI), and Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) could be our all-rounders.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Anderson Philip (WI), and Alzarri Joseph (WI) could form the bowling attack.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Litton Das (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Nkrumah Bonner (WI), Mominul Haque (BAN), Jermaine Blackwood (WI), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Anderson Philip (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be named as the captain of your WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).