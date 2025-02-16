Star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is ruled out of Mumbai's crucial Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Semifinal match against Vidarbha in Nagpur. The Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji match is all set to commence on February 17, which Jaiswal will miss due to ankle pain, which is troubling the batter on his left leg. Ajinkya Rahane Eyes India Return After Century in Haryana vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Clash, Says ‘Test Cricket Still Ultimate for Me; Hunger To Make Comeback Alive’.

As reported by Times of India, Jaiswal attended Saturday's training session with Mumbai teammates at Jamtha but looked uncomfortable during his batting sessions. Report further adds that Jaiswal will head to BCCI's Centre of Excellence, and kickstart his recovery. This is an old injury that the young batter suffered, which has now resurfaced again.

This could see Yaiswal also get ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as India's non-travelling reserve, after getting snubbed from the 15-member squad. Sheldon Jackson Retires: Saurashtra Batting Stalwart Announces Retirement From First-Class Cricket After 15-Year Career.

Jaiswal made a return to Ranji Trophy after 2022 in Mumbai's Elite Group E encounter against Jammu and Kashmir, which the defending champions lost, where the batter managed 4 and 26 runs, respectively. However, Jaiswal missed Mumbai's clashes against Meghalaya, and Haryana due to international commitments, but came back into the 18-member squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-45 semifinal clash.

Jaiswal recently made his One-Day International debut for India, in the IND vs ENG ODI Series 2025, scoring just 15 runs in the Nagpur encounter at VCA Stadium on February 6.

