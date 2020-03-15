Yuvraj Singh Trolls Chris Gayle After West Indies Batsman Fumbles While Trying to Speak Hindi in This Funny Video

Chris Gayle Attempts to Speak Hindi During a Shoot (Photo Credits: Twitter/@YUVSTRONG12)

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle are the best of friends. From the time they played together for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2014, Yuvi and Gayle have developed great camaraderie and often share social media banter with each other. Yuvraj, on Sunday, shared a video in which the West Indian can be seen attempting to speak Hindi but he fails to pronounce the words correctly leading to huge laughter in the room. Both the cricket superstars were perhaps shooting a promo video for some event where Gayle was supposed to speak in Hindi although he wasn’t great, the batting powerhouse managed to do it. ‘Bournvita Working on Your Cheeks’: Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Rohit Sharma.

In the video, Gayle was given two Hindi lines and asked to speak them with expressions. The 39-year-old was even helped by the cameraman who guided him in speaking the lines. Gayle was asked to say “confidence mera, Kabar banegi teri.” The big-hitting batsman, however, failed to speak it correctly in one go. He somehow spoke the first line (confidence mera) correctly but fumbled in the next which resulted in Yuvraj, who was behind Gayle, erupting in a burst of huge laughter.

Yuvi Trolls Gayle

Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka 🤣🤣🤣 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/12ctFAUP9f — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2020

Both the cricketers have in the past been involved in social media banters with each other. Just last month, Gayle trolled Yuvraj after the latter was dismissed by Brett Lee during the Australia Bushfire Relief Cricket match. Yuvraj also recently played in the Road Safety World Series for India legends. The tournament, which also involved Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa legends, was postponed due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Gayle Reacts to Yuvraj Singh's Funny Video of Him

Meanwhile, Gayle will be representing the Kings XI Punjab - a team Yuvraj had captained in the past - in the next edition of the IPL, the start of which was postponed to April 15 from March 29 due to COVID-19 which has affected most sporting events around the globe. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also confirmed that the IPL might be shortened if it is played in India this year.