‘Bournvita Working on Your Cheeks’: Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern era and has a humongous fan following. Due to this, the talismanic is also the brand ambassador of many products. Recently, the 32-year old took to Twitter, posting a promotional video of famous health drink Bournvita. However, as soon as, the video came in the eyes of former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, he decided to pull the leg of Rohit Sharma and trolled him in a hilarious fashion. Poking fun at Rohit’s chubby-looking cheeks, Yuvraj wrote: “Looks like the Bournvita is working on your cheeks.” Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed Hilariously Recreate Scene from Bollywood Movie Dhol in This TikTok Video.

Well, the hysterical comment didn’t take long in grabbing the attention of other fans as they also praised Yuvraj’s sense of humour. On many previous occasions, Rohit himself has trolled many of his teammates like Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal but now, the number-two ranked ODI batsman is on the receiving end. Both Yuvraj and Rohit have played a lot of cricket together and seem like sharing a great bond. Well, the former might not be the Indian team anymore. However, it doesn’t seem to affect the chemistry between the two players.

Hilarious Comment!!

Looks like the bournvita is working on your cheeks ! 🧐😃 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 29, 2020

As of now, Rohit is recovering from a calf injury which he sustained during India vs New Zealand 5th ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Due to the wound, the star batsman had to miss the ODI and Test leg of the New Zealand tour. Nevertheless, he will hope to make a comeback during the three-match ODI series at home, starting from March 12.