‘Felt I Have Shaken Hands With God’: Yuvraj Singh Recalls His First Interaction With Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Sachin Tendulkar)

As former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh completed one year of International retirement on Wednesday (June 10), fans went berserk as #MissYouYuvi became on the top trends on Twitter. On the occasion, legendary Indian batsman and Yuvraj’s former teammate Sachin Tendulkar also took to his official Twitter account and shared his first memory of the Punjab-born cricketer. He recalled how he was amazed by the hitting ability of the southpaw during a practice camp at Chennai. The two-time World Cup-winning all-rounder was certainly overwhelmed by Tendulkar’s message as he thanked the Master Blaster and recalled their first meet.

“Thank u, Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U’ve guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities. I’ll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd to many more wonderful memories with you,” wrote the 38-year-old while retweeting Tendulkar’s post. Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi After One of Year of Yuvraj Singh’s Retirement, Say ‘Legends Never Retire.’

View Post:

Thank u Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U’ve guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities. I’ll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd to many more wonderful memories with you🙌🏻 https://t.co/YNVLMAxYMg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2020

The two talismanic cricket stars have played a lot of cricket together and are also known to share a great bond. In fact, during the 2011 World Cup, the southpaw stated that he wanted to win the cup for Tendulkar. As the two talismanic batsmen have bidden farewell to the gentleman’s game, one might not see their on-field blitzes. However, their relationship still stays intact. On many occasions, the two have got involved in social banters which have bagged a lot of attention of the fans.

