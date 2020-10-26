Yuzvendra Chahal called MS Dhoni his guiding light and praised the Chennai Super Kings skipper for always showing him the ‘right path.’ Chahal shared a picture with Dhoni after the RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 match in which he can be seen talking to the CSK skipper. Dhoni has often been pictured talking to players from the opposition team after every Chennai Super Kings match. The three-time IPL winning captain has been widely praised for sharing his knowledge with the younger players and urging them to keep performing. Sakshi Dhoni Shares Heartfelt Poem After CSK Gets Knocked Out of IPL 2020 Playoffs Race, Says ‘It’s Just a Game…You Win Some You Lose Some!’.

Chahal shared a picture with Dhoni and captioned it “Someone who guides me the right path always.... Mahi bhai.” In the picture, Chahal can be seen talking to Dhoni after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s eight-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. Jofra Archer Imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action Ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2020 Match (Watch Video).

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Picture With MS Dhoni

Someone who guides me the right path always.... Mahi bhai 🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/AB5pdiOpZ4 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 26, 2020

CSK beat RCB by eight wickets for their only fourth win of the season. But that wasn’t enough to keep them alive in the playoffs race. CSK became the first team to be knocked out of the race for a top-four finish after Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. The win helped Rajasthan move to sixth with 10 points after 12 matches while CSK were left at the bottom with only six points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).