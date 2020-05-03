Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni, Reveals the Former Captain’s Nickname for Him

Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal)

MS Dhoni hasn’t played for the national team since India’s defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Since his absence, rumours of the former captain returning from international cricket have been circulating but nothing is confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Indian spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a picture of himself and MS Dhoni, saying that he still misses the legendary captain and his presence on the field. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With Shreyas Iyer and ‘Nemo’ Rishabh Pant Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

MS Dhoni was expected to be back on the field during IPL 2020, but the tournament has been suspended until further notice. With no clarity on when the cash-rich league will start or when the Ranchi-born cricketer will be back in action, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture with the 38-year-old while reminiscing the time they spent together. MS Dhoni's Return to Indian Team a 'Tricky Situation', He Didn't Want to Play for Sometime: MSK Prasad.

In the post shared by Chahal on his Instagram, the 29-year-old also revealed whet Dhoni used to call him while keeping wickets during matches. ‘Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!’ the Indian spin stalwart captioned his post.

With sporting competitions being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yuzvendra Chahal has been fairly active on social media platforms, sharing his day-to-day activities with his fans. While in quarantine, to pass the time, the Indian spinner has also started a TikTok account is regularly making videos with his families to kick everyone’s lockdown blues.