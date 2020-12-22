Arsenal (ARS) will take on Manchester City (MCI) in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup 2020-21. ARS vs MCI clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium on December 22, 2020 (late Tuesday night). Both teams will be looking to take a huge step towards the first trophy of the season as both managers look to generate some momentum before they head into the festive period of English football. From Arsenal vs Chelsea to Leicester City vs Manchester United, List of Matches to Be Played on December 26 This Year.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are under tremendous pressure as the Gunners are to win a game in their past 10 Premier League matches. Manchester City, are in a much better position compared to the north London side but have shown tendencies of performing underwhelmingly in odd matches. Arsenal will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey for this clash while Pep Guardiola will have to do without Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte. But Sergio Aguero could get some minutes under his belt.

ARS vs MCI, Carabao Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes (MCI) must be your keeper for this clash.

ARS vs MCI, Carabao Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kieran Tierney (ARS), Benjamin Mendy (MCI) and John Stones (MCI) must be your defenders.

ARS vs MCI, Carabao Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bukayo Saka (ARS), Nicolas Pepe (ARS), Willian (ARS), Phil Foden (MCI) and Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) must be your midfielders.

ARS vs MCI, Carabao Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) and Raheem Sterling (MCI) must be your forwards.

ARS vs MCI, Carabao Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson Moraes (MCI), Kieran Tierney (ARS), Benjamin Mendy (MCI), John Stones (MCI), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Nicolas Pepe (ARS), Willian (ARS), Phil Foden (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) and Raheem Sterling (MCI).

Raheem Sterling (MCI) must be picked as the captain of your Dream11 Team while Bukayo Saka (ARS) can be selected as the vice-captain.

