Barcelona on August 12, 2020 (Wednesday) confirmed the one player among the group of nine who were preparing for the pre-season campaign has been tested positive for coronavirus after recently concluded PCR tests. The club added that the player showed no symptoms of the virus, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home and the matter has been reported to the relevant sports authorities. Barcelona Announces 26-Member Squad for Champions League 2019-20 Match Against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona are currently preparing for the Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich. The match will be played at the Estadio da Luz this Friday. But the club has revealed that the unnamed player who has been tested positive for the virus was not part of Quique Setien’s plan for the upcoming UCL 2019-20 clash. Lionel Messi Visits Club’s Medical Facility to Treat Sprained Ankle Ahead of Bayern Munich UCL 2019–20 Clash.

The club released a statement on the official website stating ‘Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the pre-season today, one of them has tested positive for Covid-19. The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities.’

‘All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests. The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League.’ The statement read.

Barcelona confirmed the names of the nine players which were supposed to take part in the pre-season preparations which include Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets.

Barcelona recently named their 26-man squad which will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League and it did not include any of the above mentioned players. All the players in the team to face the German side are subject to regular testing for the virus and the fixture will go ahead as scheduled.

