Barcelona and Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways when they face each other in El Clasico 2020-21 on October 24 (Saturday). Both teams lost their respective league games last week and although Barcelona overcame the 0-1 loss to Getafe with a handsome 5-1 win over Ferencvaros, Zinedine Zidane’s men are on a two-game losing run after defeats to Cadiz in La Liga and a 2-3 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching tips and suggestions to pick the best team for BAR vs RM La Liga 2020-21 match, should scroll down for all information. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2020–21 Key Players: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati and Other Players to Watch Out for in BAR vs RM La Liga Football Match.

Both teams have a number of injury concerns. Real Madrid are without Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Martin Odegaard while Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also doubtful. Barcelona will miss centre-back Samuel Umtiti due to a knee problem while first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is still recovering from surgery. Left-back Jordi Alba could, however, feature for the hosts. Barcelona vs Real Madrid Free Live Streaming Online, El Clasico: How to Get Spanish La Liga 2020–21 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Ramos (RM), Sergi Roberto (BAR) and Jordi Alba (BAR) will be selected as the three defenders.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Valverde (RM), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Luka Modric (RM), Ansu Fati (BAR) and Marco Asensio (RM) should be picked as the five midfielders.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Karim Benzema (RM) will be the two forwards upfront.

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati (BAR) should be made the captain of this fantasy team while Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (RM) can be made the vice-captain.

