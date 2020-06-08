Ben Chilwell Transfer News Update: Manchester City Latest Entrant in Chase for Talented England Left-Back

Ben Chilwell (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City’s future hang on the balance with the Premier League club set to start the hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hoping to overturn their two-year ban from the Champions League sanctioned by UEFA for misleading them in the Financial Fair-Play (FFP) regulations. That, however, hasn’t stopped the club from chasing their targets in the transfer market, the latest of which appears to be a Chelsea bound Ben Chilwell. The Leicester City left-back is a prime target for Frank Lampard but Pep Guardiola’s side are ready to hijack the player out of Lampard’s grasp. Raheem Sterling Backs Anti-Racism Protests in UK, Says ‘Only Disease Right Now Is the Racism That We Are Fighting’.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the left-back might have to choose between London and Manchester with both clubs ready to pounce for his signature. The transfer price, however, might be a factor with Leicester City expected to demand something closer to what they earned from Manchester United for Harry Maguire (£85 million). Is Paulo Dybala Still Angry With Tottenham Hotspurs for Incomplete Deal? Argentine Drops COYS Reference During Charity Game of FIFA.

Chilwell has so far represented Leicester in four seasons although he has been with the club since 2015 and had made his club debut in the same season before joining Championship side Huddersfield Town on a six-month loan deal.

Meanwhile, Chilwell could be the second player Chelsea sign after Timo Werner. The German striker came as a sudden pick and a tricky player to chase especially with the player waiting for Liverpool to enter the fray – Liverpool were always Werner’s first-choice.

But Frank Lampard pulled out his bag of tricks and persuaded the RB Leipzig striker of his importance to a young Chelsea team. The player and the club have already agreed on a personal deal and with Chelsea ready to play Werner’s release clause of £60 million, it only looks a matter of time before both clubs have a deal in place.