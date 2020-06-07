Is Paulo Dybala Still Angry With Tottenham Hotspurs for Incomplete Deal? Argentine Drops COYS Reference During Charity Game of FIFA (Watch Video)

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala has still not forgiven Tottenham Hotspurs and during a FIFA charity game, he dropped COYS reference. COYS elaborates to Come On You Spurs. The video of the slip up was made during the FIFA charity match for the Game Without Borders. The Argentine was pitted against Lilywhites midfielder Dele Alli. The video of the incident went viral on social media and a few fans were quite sad with the remark. There was a time before the start of Serie A 2019-20 season when Juventus was hell-bent on getting rid of Argentina’s Paulo Dybala and the footballer was even asked to not attend the practice session. Paulo Dybala Finally Recovers From Coronavirus, Juventus Striker and Serie A Club Confirm the News.

Rumours were rife that Paulo Dybala was about to be signed by Tottenham Hotspurs but things didn't work and the Argentine is still at Juventus. It was widely reported that Dybala was furious with the unfinished business and looks like that Argentine has still not forgiven the Hotspurs. Had the deal worked out, it would have been one of the biggest transfers of the summers last year. Check out the video below:

Paulo Dybala saying 'COYS' whilst playing Dele Alli on FIFA today... The one that slipped away! 😭 pic.twitter.com/qh1r02yFPj — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) June 6, 2020

The Bianconeri is looking to extend the contract with Paulo Dybala for the upcoming season as well. Dybala regularly features in the practice session of the Bianconeri. It was said that even Manchester United was quite interested in signing the Argentine and Dybala had even sought Cristiano Ronaldo's advice about the same.