Juventus will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat before the international break when they face city rivals, Torino, in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The Bianconeri have announced a 22-man squad for the Turin derby and many fringe players have been included in the matchday team as several players are missing out due to various reasons. Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Fined by Juventus for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions by Attending Party.

Andrea Pirlo has decided to leave our star players Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo from the matchday squad after the trio broke COVID-19 protocols by attending a party at the American's home. The three players have been fined and temporarily suspended by the club. In addition, defenders Merih Demiral and Leonardo Bonucci, have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are set to miss the clash. Torino vs Juventus, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Meanwhile, Torino are set to be without the services of wing-back Wilfried Singo, who sustained a thigh injury in training. The Davide Nicola side are involved in a relegation battle and will be aiming to get maximum points from this game to get out of the drop zone and Juventus will have similar expectations to keep up with leaders Inter Milan.

See Juventus Squad

Juventus suffered a shock defeat against Benevento ahead of the International break, seeing them lose further ground in the title race. Meanwhile, Torino were beaten by Sampdoria in their previous league fixture and will be hoping to bounce back.

Torino vs Juventus, Predicted Playing XI

Torino: Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Allesandro Buongiorno; Merjim Vojvoda, Karol Linetty, Rolando Mandragora, Tomas Rincon, Nicola Murru; Toni Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Georgio Chiellini, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

