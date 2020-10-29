Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a short video clip of himself training in Juventus attire before the club’s UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match against Barcelona in Turin on October 29 (Thursday). Ronaldo was ruled out from being selected for the Juventus vs Barcelona Group G UCL match after the club failed to procure a negative test result for the Portuguese star 24 hours before the match as per UEFA regulations. But Ronaldo has kept his fans updated about his health condition with posts on his social media pages. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing Expensive Hublot MP-09 Watch Worth Over Rs 1 Million in Latest Instagram Picture (See Post).

Ronaldo shared a video in which he was seen running in the trade-mill in his personal gym wearing the Juventus home jersey. He shared the video of himself exercising and also performed his trademark ‘sii’ celebration before urging Juventus and showing his support. The 25-year-old captioned the post with Italian chants which translates to “Come on guys! All together! Until the end!” Cristiano Ronaldo Health Update: Juventus Star Shares Picture From Quarantine After Being Ruled Out of Juventus vs Barcelona UCL 2020–21 Match Due to COVID-19 Positive Result.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Support for Juventus

View this post on Instagram Forza Ragazzi! Tutti insieme! 💪🏽👏🏽 Fino Alla Fine!👊🏽 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 28, 2020 at 9:46am PDT

In the video, Ronaldo also performs his iconic celebration and eggs Juventus ahead of their match against Barcelona with few chants in Italian urging the club to play well and also showing his support for the club. Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in their first Group G Champions League match and will hope to continue with the winning run.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, had earlier updated his fans about his health condition with a post of him sitting on a couch while being in quarantine. Ronaldo informed his fans that he was keeping well and healthy. “Feeling good and healthy!” the 35-year-old captioned a picture of him sitting on a couch.

Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Health Update

Ronaldo has been under self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19 on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal. Juventus were under quarantine after two members tested positive but Ronaldo was among the few players to travel to play for the national team. Later he tested positive and has been in quarantine since then.

