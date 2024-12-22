16th-place Everton will host second-placed Chelsea in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 in a bid to move far ahead of the relegation zone. Everton are just two places ahead of the relegation zone with 15 points from as many games. Chelsea, on the other hand, are looking to edge past leaders Liverpool in PL 2024-25 standings with a win over Everton, however, the table-toppers have played one less game. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester City Crisis Deepens After Another Loss and Arsenal Closes Gap on Liverpool.

Everton will be without the services of Armando Broja, while Dwight McNeil remains a doubtful starter. Jarrad Branthwaite looked fit during training and is expected to take the field. Meanwhile, Chelsea will not have Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, and Reece James. Mykhaylo Mudryk is out of action indefinitely due to a doping offense.

When is Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Everton will clash against second-place Chelsea in the ISL 2024-25 on December 22. The Everton vs Chelsea PL match will be held at Goodison Park and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Aston Villa 1–2 Manchester City, Premier League 2024–25: Jhon Duran, Morgan Rodgers Score As Cityzens’ Poor Run Continues.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The Premier League 2024-25 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner in India. Fans in India can watch Everton vs Chelsea live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Everton vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of EPL 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

