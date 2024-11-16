Germany, the leaders of League Group 3 with 10 points from 4 games, will be facing Bosnia and Herzegovina at home this evening. The Die Mannschaft showed sparks of brilliance in recent past, particularly in the Euros but the team is far from a finished product. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has done a good job in bringing a sense of stability to the team and going all the way in the Nations League, will be on priority. Opponents Bosnia are rock bottom and they will need a brilliant showing to put up resistance. Spain, Portugal Confirm Quarterfinal Spots in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 With Wins Against Denmark and Poland Respectively.

David Raum, Jamie Leweling, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Kevin Schade, Jonathan Burkardt, and Janis Blaswich are all missing in action for Germany. Antonio Rudiger is the main man in defence for the hosts and he will have to play a key role here. Tim Kleindienst will be the central striker with Florian Wirtz behind him as the playmaker. Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala provide the width.

Sead Kolasinac and Stjepan Radjelic are the big names ruled out for Bosnia ahead of this tie due to injuries. Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demerovic will be the two strikers with Ivan Basic as the no 10. Armin Gigovic and Denis Huseinbasic as the box-to-box midfielders should try and maintain the tempo of the game.

When is Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany is set to host the Germany national football team vs Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team's match on Sunday, November 17. The Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online viewing options, read below. Paul Pogba to Leave Juventus On November 30; Star French Footballer Agrees to Mutually Terminate Contract With Italian Football Club Before His Doping Ban Ends.

How to Watch Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Germany will score a few in this game enroute to an easy win.

