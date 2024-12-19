PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma suffered various wounds on the face after AS Monaco defender Wilfried Singo fouled him during a Ligue 1 2024-25 contest. The video and pictures of the incident took the internet by storm. Gigio Donnarumma was taken off the field immediately after the incident. Donnarumma will undergo medical treatment and will not be seen in action for several days due to facial trauma. Wilfried Singo did not foul the goalkeeper intentionally as can be seen in the video. Later, PSG defeated AS Monaco by a scoreline of 4-2. Real Madrid Win FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Help Los Blancos Seal 3–0 Triumph Over Pachuca.

Wilfried Singo Fouls Gigio Donnarumma

Wilfred Singo should be banned from playing football for at least 6months💔 No way no card was given to this tackle on Gigio Donnarumma. Lagiga real Madrid Fabrizio romano vaccination pic.twitter.com/OiAiAjo1Yq — Teya (@teyajacob) December 18, 2024

Close Up of Gigio Donnarumma's Face While Getting Fouled

Gigio Donnarumma had no chance 😭 pic.twitter.com/m4hxU7ojRM — Maurice 🐉🇯🇲 (@totomtc) December 18, 2024

Gigio Donnarumma's Facial Injuries (Viewer Discretion Advised: Contains graphic image of injury)

🚨⚠️ Gigio Donnarumma’s conditions pictured by @ArthurPerrot… after a foul suffered by Wilfred Singo. pic.twitter.com/KQRkASiyMO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2024

