Chelsea footballer Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended after testing positive to doping test. Mudryk's club Chelsea confirmed that the FA recently contacted Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test. Mudryk also shared a post on social media after the development where he called the notification as 'a complete shock '. He also said that he is working 'closely' with his team to investigate how this could have happened. Chelsea 2–1 Brentford, Premier League 2024–25: Marc Cucurella, Nicolas Jackson Shine As Blues Acquire Easy Win Over the Bees at Stamford Bridge.

Mykhailo Mudryk Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive For Banned Substance

🚨 BREAKING: Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended after testing positive to doping test. Chelsea confirm that the FA recently contacted Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test. “Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support the FA’s testing… pic.twitter.com/O5vC92w19D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2024

Mykhailo Mudryk's Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by МM (@mmudryk10)

