Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are all set to take on each other at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and how to watch the La Liga 2020-21 game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The hosts have already gone 20 games without winning three points against the Catalan Giants. The team has faced six draws and 14 defeats. Also, FC Barcelona has an incredible record in the backyard of Atletico Madrid. The team has never lost a single game in at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Ronald Koeman Uncertain About Lionel Messi’s Future in Barcelona, Says ‘Nobody Knows What Will Happen’.

The stadium was built in 2017 and ever since they have not lost a single game in the same venue. Luis Suárez- Lionel Messi’s friend is doubtful for the game. Apart from him Lucas Torreira, Héctor Herrera Sime Vrsaljko are out. Stefan Savic, Diego Costa, Vitolo are doubtful for the fixture. For Barcelona, Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti have been ousted due to an injury. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match below:

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on November 21 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the ATL vs BAR clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

