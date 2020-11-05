Barcelona will like to extend their winning run in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 as they host Dynamo Kyiv in their next fixture on November 5. Although the Catalan Giants haven't been at their best in La Liga, their form in the European league has been red hot and will be determined to add three more points in their tally. On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv, who are yet to register a win in the competition, will take the field as underdogs and must put their best foot forward to challenge the Spanish giants. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UCL Group G match should scroll down for all details, including free live telecast and live streaming on SonyLiv. Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

Having won both their previous encounters, Lionel Messi & Co can strengthen their grip at the pinnacle of Group G points table with a win. On the other hand, the Ukrainian side will aim to open their account in the team standings. Speaking of the head-to-head encounters, Barcelona won six of their ten meetings against Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League. Dynamo Kyiv won the remaining three encounters while one match ended in a draw. Their last meeting saw Pep Guardiola's men register a narrow 2-1 victory way back in 2009. BAR vs DYK Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place on November 6 (Wednesday midnight). The Group G match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Group G match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India and fans tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to catch the live-action of the Group G clash. Those searching for an online option to watch the match live can log into SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. SonyLiv will be live streaming the game online for its fans in India.

Although Barcelona have blown hot and cold this season, they are expected to defeat Dynamo Kyiv without much trouble. With the Ukrainian not having the best of defences, Lionel Messi will also be eyeing end his goal-scoring drought.

