Chelsea suffered a shock defeat at home to Fulham in the last game and a draw before that has somewhat hurt them in the title race. The Blues have dropped to fourth in the league, ten points short of top-placed Liverpool. They face Ipswich City next at home, a club struggling in the relegation zone. Ipswich have lost four times in the last five games and have already registered ten losses in the campaign. On current form, it looks difficult for them to secure their top-flight football status. Portuguese Footballer Ruben Semedo Arrested For Domestic Violence on His Girlfriend.

Sam Morsy is back available for Ipswich City after serving his suspension in the game against Arsenal. Liam Delap is a key figure going forward for the home team and he will partner Omari Hutchinson and Sammie Szmodics in the final third. Conor Chaplin will be the attacking midfielder and he can make up the numbers in the opposition box as and when required.

Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, and Marc Guiu have all predominantly played European fixtures for Chelsea but the trio will now look to make their mark on the Premier League. Cole Palmer continues to be their talisman as he can create or score a goal out of nowhere. Wesley Fofana and Reece James remain on the injury list, leaving a question mark on their future with the club as January approaches.

When is Ipswich Town vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back to winning ways as they take on Ipswich. The Ipswich Town vs Chelsea match will be played at Portman Road Stadium and it starts at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 31. Check out live streaming and viewing options for the Ipswich Town vs Chelsea match. Premier League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah Stars As Liverpool Beat West Ham 5–0 To Move Eight Points Clear.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ipswich Town vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Ipswich Town vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select1 SD and HD channels. For Ipswich Town vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Ipswich Town vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Ipswich Town vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect a quality game of football with the Blues emerging as a 0-1 winners.

