Portuguese footballer Ruben Semedo was arrested on Sunday for a domestic violence complaint filed by his girlfriend. According to a report from Correio da Manha, the 30-year-old player from Al-Khor attacked his partner and held her captive in their home. Luckily she managed to escape and filed a complaint with the police. Went to the police, reporting that she was attacked by Semedo. She arrived at the police station with visible bruises and was hospitalised due to her injuries. The star had faced similar charges in 2021 when he was arrested for allegedly holding somebody against their will and causing injury.

Ruben Semedo Arrested For Domestic Violence

