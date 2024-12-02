Jamshedpur FC dropped to ninth position following three consecutive losses in the league. With a 50 per cent win rate, the side lost its momentum in the competition. Interestingly the side has lost their recent matches with big margins – with a 1-13 goal record affecting their GD in the league. The team was once seen as one of the strongest contenders for the ISL Shield. But now with Khalid Jamil back at the helm, Jamshedpur FC will aim to turn their fortunes around. They will face Mohammedan SC next. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 Draw in Indian Super League's 1000th Match.

The new entrant in the ISL 2024-25 season, Mohammedan SC managed to secure a win in the ISL 2024-25 competition. But other than that the side struggled against quality opponents. Yet the Black Panthers have shown moments of resilience and determination holding off FC Goa and East Bengal. They stand at the 12th position in the ISL points table. Check out Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC match details and viewing options below.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex and it has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC streaming options below.

How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC live streaming online for free. With their current run of form, Jamshedpur FC is expected to win this encounter.

