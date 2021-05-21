We are at the end of the football season and by now we already have a fair idea of which team could walk away with league titles. Well with this end of the season leads up to the transfer market which has been warming up for a while now. The transfer market this summer will be quite interesting as we could have many many big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Greizmann and others deciding their future. Kylian Mbappe is one player who is being wanted by the clubs like hotcakes. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Monitoring Forward's Situation As PSG Set Deadline For Contract Renewal.

might just be 20, but the PSG forward has already created ripples with his immense goals abilities. It is widely reported that the youngster sees himself playing for Liverpool or Real Madrid. Many reports on social media have claimed that Mbappe is keen on making a move to Premier League or La Liga. However, his chances of signing up with Real Madrid are far brighter as they have been chasing the PSG youngster for a while now.

A Catalan journalist named Josep Pedrerol has recently claimed that the PSG forward could be signed up by Real Madrid in the next two or three months. As reported by the media outlet, Mbappe is quite determined to go to Real Madrid regardless of Zinedine Zidane's future with the Los Blancos. It would be interesting to see things pan out in the next couple of months for Mbappe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).