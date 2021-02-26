Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint Germain still remains undecided as the forward is yet to sign a new deal with the Parisian club. The young French forwards joined the Paris side in 2018 from AS Monaco and since then has been one of the club’s star performers. The 22-year-old is reluctant to sign a new contract with the French giants want the forward to make a decision quickly as they do not want to lose him for free a year later. Neymar Jr Expresses Desire To Continue at PSG, Urges Kylian Mbappe To Remain at Paris Giants.

According to Deportes Cuatro, PSG have given Kylian Mbappe an ultimatum until March to sign a new contract with the club, or else he will be put up for sale. The 22-year-old’s current deal expires in 2022 and after that, he will be a free agent, which the Parisians are hoping to avoid as they look to cash in on the forward's high market value. Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets an Autographed Jersey From Kylian Mbappe After PSG Star Slams a Hat-Trick Against Barcelona.

It is understood that PSG will not wait until summer for Mbappe’s decision and will put him on the market as soon as possible. Real Madrid are one of the clubs strongly linked with the youngster but are yet to make an official bid as they are waiting for the Frenchman to sort out his contract issues with his current employers.

‘We have reached a point where we have to take a position and a decision. We talk, we've been talking for a long time. Our position is clear, we know what we want and we will decide soon,’ said PSG chief Leandro in an interview.

The Parisian giants value their forward at 180 million and are willing to negotiate if the 22-year-old does not renew his contract. Real Madrid chief Fiorentino Perez is keeping tabs on the striker but will only make a move when PSG put Kylian Mbappe on the transfer market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).