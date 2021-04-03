Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in IST: Leicester City will look to complete a league double over Manchester City when they host Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday. Leicester thrashed City 5-2 when these teams last clashed in the Premier league and can complete a league double over the blue half of Manchester for the first time since the 1986-87 season. If they do, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester will become the first team to score six goals against a side managed by Guardiola in top-flight football. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Manchester City Can’t Afford To Sign a Striker This Summer, Says Pep Guardiola.

Both teams enter this clash on four-match unbeaten runs. Leicester beat Manchester United 3-1 in their last game before the international break while City defeated Everton. Both matches were part of the FA Cup quarter-finals. Guardiola’s City are also on an eight-match winning run in the league and have not conceded in any of their last three. Leicester have lost six home league games this season. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Slap £175M Fee on Star Striker To Ward Off Clubs.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leicester City vs Manchester City match in the Premier League will be played at the King Power Stadium on April 3 (Saturday). The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

