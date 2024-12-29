La Liga's 1:1 FFP (Financial Fair Play) rule halted Barcelona FC from registering the Spanish star Dani Olmo for the La Liga 2024-25 season. But Joan Laporta managed to seal a USD 100 Million deal for the VIP seats allowing them to clear the regulations and register Olmo’s contract with the league. Fans feared Olmo might leave the club for free with many suiters awaiting the developments at Catalunya. But Barca is now said to be ready to keep Olmo at the club. Real Madrid to Rename Iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for Marketing Reasons.

Barcelona FC Clear Financial Obstacles to Register Dani Olmo

🚨🚨🌕| CONFIRMED: Dani Olmo and Pau Torres WILL be registered with La Liga before December 31st & Barcelona is set to RETURN to the 1/1 FFP rule! @ferrancorreas 🤩🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/Kbob5htOEX — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) December 28, 2024

