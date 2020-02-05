Lionel Messi Refusing to be a Part of Pre-Match Huddle Makes Us Wonder If All is Well in Barcelona Camp (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The spat between Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal is slowing acting like a can of worms which is slowing revealing each of controversies that could have been pushed under the carpet. In the wake of the public spat between Lionel Messi and Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal here comes another video that actually makes us wonder if all is well in the Catalan Giants’ camp. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner refused to be a part of the traditional pre-match hurdle. As per reports, the incident happened a few days ago ahead of Barcelona’s match against Valencia. Lionel Messi Hits Out At Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal Over Squad Criticism.

In the video we see, Messi walking past the players like Antoine Griezmann, Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique as they were about to form a huddle. As per a popular newspaper, Messi decided to not be a part of the huddle after 'fed up' with president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the board. The video was surfaced online a few hours after the news of the spat between Messi and Abidal made headlines.

Barcelona will be hosted by Athletic Bilbao on February 7, 2020, in the quarter-finals of the Copa dey Rey 2019-20. Ahead of the match, the team was seen sweating it out in the nets. Messi was obviously a part of the team. Check out the pictures below

However, Barcelona manager Quique Setien tried to put cold water on the spat as he addressed the press ahead of the game. He said that none of the controversy has not affected him and he will also make sure that even the players don’t get affected.