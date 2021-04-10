Defending champions Liverpool host Aston Villa in the upcoming fixture of English Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday (April 10). Both sides have a lot to play for as they look to mount a late push for a top-four finish. While Liverpool are seventh in the team standings with 49 points, Aston Villa occupy the ninth spot with 47 points. Jurgen Klopp's men come into this fixture on the back of a 1-3 defeat against Real Madrid and have a point to prove against the visitors. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get live streaming, live telecast, and other LIV vs AVL match details. Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Speaking of the history between these two clubs, Liverpool dominate the head-to-head record. In their last five clashes, the defending Premier League champions emerged victorious four times while Aston won only one game. However, their previous outing was rather embarrassing for Jurgen Klopp's team. Aston Villa defeated the Reds 7-2 in the reverse fixture this season and would like to replicate their heroics. Hence, the home team needs to unleash their best to get the favourable result. As the encounter takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other information.

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Aston Villa match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on April 10, 2021, Saturday. The match will be played at the Anfield Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Aston Villa match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2021 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).