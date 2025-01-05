Manchester United are having their worst season since the inception of the league and the Red Devils are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the league leaders, which happens to be their opponent this evening in Liverpool. Ruben Amorim is a man under duress as he looks to turn around the season of a club languishing at 14th in the league and with four defeats in their last five matches. Playing at Anfield will not be easy though and it will take a special effort to match the level of their opponents. Liverpool has a five-point lead over second-placed Arsenal but has two games in hand compared to them. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Jo Gomez remains the only player unavailable for Liverpool due to injury while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley will need to undergo late fitness test to determine their availability. Virgil Van Dijk will be the key man in defence with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as the two box-to-box midfielders. Diogo Jota gets the nod to lead the attack with the player of the season so far, Mo Salah on the wings.

Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte return for the Manchester United side after suspension which is a huge boost for them. Rasmus Hojlund has been below par like most of his teammates but the lack of choices up front means he plays as the lone striker. Kobbie Mainoo will have to play a key role in midfield with Liverpool dominating in that area. Check out Manchester United vs Liverpool match details and viewing options below.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

League leaders Liverpool will play a home game on match week 20 as they welcome Manchester United. The Liverpool vs Manchester United match is scheduled to be played at Anfield Stadium and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 5. Check out Liverpool vs Manchester United viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Man United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Liverpool vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect an easy win for Liverpool who have the potential to embarrass Manchester United in this tie.

